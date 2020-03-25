News

Sidharth Shukla OPENS UP on his song with Shehnaaz Gill

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 12:47 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. 

They became so popular that their fans came up with the ship name SidNaaz. And now, fans’ happiness has doubled as the duo’s song Bhula Dunga has finally released on YouTube. The song has grabbed several eyeballs and it’s trending on No. 1. 

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, an elated Sidharth spoke about the song and his experience of working with Shehnaaz. He said, “We are receiving great feedback and I'm happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress.  She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her!” 

The actor added, "And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation!” 

Credits: SpotboyE.com 

Tags Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bhula Dunga Bigg Boss 13 SidNaaz TellyChakkar

