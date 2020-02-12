Sidharth Shukla is overwhelmed with Salman Khan’s gesture

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is An Indian Television actress, best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial “Balika Vadhu” on Colors, and also the actor in the very famous contestant of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13.

Now during the weekend ka vaar episode when Siddarth told Salman that it was his mother’s birthday, Salman had wished the wonderful lady and not only wished but also said lovely things about Sid.

Seems like Siddarth is very overwhelmed with this gesture and he feels he has achieved something in life.

Now a video is doing the rounds where you can see Siddarth and Mahira talking and discussing about the superstar.

When Siddarth is seen telling Mahira that he is very happy and overwhelmed with the wish that Salman Khan sent for his mother, he said it wasn’t necessary for him to say so many things, but by saying it he has showed what a down to earth person he is.

To which Mahira said that that’s Salman Khan for you as the actor is a mama’s boy so he fells for every mother in this country.

There is no doubt that Salman is one of the best hosts for the show, as he treats every contestant as a family member.

Check out the video below: