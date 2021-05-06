Sidharth Shukla promises fans a surprise that involves Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television, and Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The previous season garnered loved because of the content the contestants gave to the show.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them SidNaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and then quickly patch up.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos. Their fan clubs are no less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

Viewers miss watching them together even now, though the two have been seen in two music videos, which have done extremely well on YouTube.

It has been quite a while since Sidharth and Shehnaaz have come together on-screen, and fans are just waiting to see them.

Siddarth is quite active on his social media platforms and recently tweeted to his fans saying that a surprise is coming up for his fans along with his "more than a friend" Shehnaaz Gill.

Fans are super excited about this news and they can’t wait to know what the surprise is.

Well, fans have always gone out of the way and done things for SidNaaz and made them feel special. Now, it is time for the actors to do something for their fans.

What do you think could be the surprise? Do let us know in the comments below.

