Sidharth Shukla reacts to Devoleena's negative comments on Bhula Dunga

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga has crossed 50 million views on YouTube. Of course, it's time for the two stars to rejoice. However, a big controversy broke out too when Devoleena Bhattacharjee stated that she saw zero chemistry between the two in the song. Shehnaaz's fans blasted her on social media and it went out of control when they started abusing her. But in the end, Bhula Dunga song still managed to gain good views. Talking about the same, Bigg Boss 13 winner has now shared that all that matters to him is that his audiences appreciated the song.

When asked about the negative comments the song has received, Sidharth Shukla quoted to a media portal, 'Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I hear that my fellow Bigg Boss contestants have had their opinions on the song and our chemistry. However, all I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience’s appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you.'

The actor did not take Devoleena's name but it is obvious that he is hinting at her.

Credits: SpotboyE