Sidharth Shukla REACTS to Rashami Desai's split with Arhaan Khan

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He recently won Bigg Boss 13.

The latest season of Bigg Boss also saw Sidharth’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai as one of the contestants. Rashami is someone whom he was very close to at one point of time. Speaking about Rashami, she faced a difficult time during her stay in the house when her boyfriend Arhaan Khan's past got exposed. For the uninitiated, Salman disclosed that Arhaan had married once before and even has a baby.

Now, Sidharth has reacted to the same. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Sidharth said, "I felt sorry that she happened to trust someone so deeply- but he cheated her. Relationships are based on trust and transparency."

Sidharth however said that post that, he did not talk to Rashami about Arhaan. “Frankly, I didn't want to get into that space," he said.