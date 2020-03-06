News

Sidharth Shukla REACTS to Rashami Desai's split with Arhaan Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 11:23 AM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He recently won Bigg Boss 13. 

The latest season of Bigg Boss also saw Sidharth’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai as one of the contestants. Rashami is someone whom he was very close to at one point of time. Speaking about Rashami, she faced a difficult time during her stay in the house when her boyfriend Arhaan Khan's past got exposed. For the uninitiated, Salman disclosed that Arhaan had married once before and even has a baby.  

Now, Sidharth has reacted to the same. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Sidharth said, "I felt sorry that she happened to trust someone so deeply- but he cheated her. Relationships are based on trust and transparency." 

Sidharth however said that post that, he did not talk to Rashami about Arhaan. “Frankly, I didn't want to get into that space," he said.

Tags Sidharth Shukla Rashami Desai Arhaan Khan Love U Zindagi Balika Vadhu Bigg Boss 13 Dil Se Dil Tak Salman Khan TellyChakkarDil Se Dil Tak

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Success party of Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here