Sidharth Shukla reveals when he will spill the beans on his next project

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome lad’s popularity escalated post his stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. He not only won the show but also made a strong place in the hearts of fans.

His Bigg Boss 13 journey was full of ups and downs, entertainment and a lot of controversies, in short, it was an adventurous one. The actor, however, stood strong against all the odds and emerged victoriously. He beat the likes of Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai, among several other strong contenders. Ever since then, fans wait for him to announce his next project with bated breaths so that they can more of his glimpses on the television.

Well, Sidharth Shukla himself has spilt the beans on when can everyone expect him to make the big reveal amid his recent QnA session on Twitter. However, by the looks of his answer, guess we will have to wait for a little longer, as the actor said that it will only happen after the Coronavirus lockdown ends and country reopens. In his response to a fan, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor revealed, “Let the world open up, we would know then,” followed by a smiling emoticon.

One of the fans also asked Sidharth on his cooking shenanigans amid the Coronavirus lockdown, to which, he revealed, “Well, fortunately, mom didn’t like it much n thought it was better if she did the need full so I am exempted.”

Take a look at his tweets here:

Do u still cook at home daily?? — Kirtika Jaiswal (@kirtika1jaiswal) April 17, 2020

