Sidharth Shukla is running out of this during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is at home just like all of us. The actor's recently released song Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill has crossed 58 million views until now. As Sidharth has been constantly sharing pictures keeping his fans entertained, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared a picture of him in a similar-looking outfit that he shared earlier as he is running out of them. Shukla also has a savage explanation for all his fans who request to see more pictures.

Talking to Instagram, Sidharth Shukla shared a picture of him in a similar-looking outfit that he shared earlier. The actor shared a picture featuring him sitting on a sofa dressed in casual pants and a sweatshirt hoodie. In the picture, Sidharth strikes a cool boy pose as he flaunts his million-dollar smile, and his this pose is different from the picture he shared earlier. As Sidharth manages to steal your heart with his smile and attitude in the picture, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is a true charmer.

Captioning the picture, Sidharth wrote, 'Running out of pictures.. as you all know I’m reluctant to get clicked!!!'

Have a look.

