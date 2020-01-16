Sidharth Shukla’s asks him to wear FULL CLOTHES in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has proven to be one of the most entertaining non-fiction shows on television. Be it the regular episodes involving tasks or the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the show has been a blockbuster with various romantic inclinations, flying slippers being flinged at one another or the regular over the top brawls.

While the show has witnessed how the host of the show Salman Khan has been giving words of motivation and advices to many of the contestants, the 'Family Week' will take the entertainment a notch higher. There have been a lot of indirect comments passed to the family members of the contestants through verbal wars or abuses. And

while the contestants will meet their family members after a period of four months, there will be a lot of emotions flowing too!

In the upcoming episodes, Sidharth Shukla’s mother will enter the house. The actor will be left in tears as he hugs his mother. Sidharth’s mother will motivate him and will ask him to stay happy in the house. Well, what came out as a surprise was his mother advising him to wear full clothes. Sidharth is mostly seen wearing shorts in the show. His mother’s advice left him smiling.

Have a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram Apni Maa ke gale lagke nikle @realsidharthshukla ke andar ke emotions! Watch this heartfeltreunion tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @[email protected] @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13#SalmanKhan A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Jan 15, 2020 at 8:53pmPST

Looks like Sidharth has got it from his mother.

What are your views on the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13?

Hit the comment section below.