Sidharth Shukla’s Bangladesh fans take over the internet with #BangladeshisLoveSid

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 ended a while ago, but fans’ love and craze for the contestants continue, especially for Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill. BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla has a massive fan following. But what is extremely surprising is his reach and popularity not just in India but also in Bangladesh!

The actor's fans in Bangladesh were trending #BangladeshisLoveSid on social media, and it was the number one trend on Twitter in Bangladesh. Seeing the huge amount of love he received from fans in Bangladesh, Sidharth's Indian fans were overwhelmed and joined in to trend the hashtag. So while #BangladeshisLoveSid was on the top trend in Bangladesh, the hashtag also made it to the list of trends in India, on number 9 for now, and looks like it will only go up in the list given the huge support Sidharth Shukla’s loyal fan base has been showing to him.

While one user tweeted, 'I had never seen any tv star before @sidharth_shuklawho had such big fan base worldwide. Which part of the world you are from? Reply your city with the tagline. #BangladeshisLoveSid', another tweeted, 'Happy to know Some of our Friends (Sidhearts)from Bangladesh Started this Trend and Now Joining Many Sidhearts. I Hope I m correct on this news?? Plz Comment with Hashtag #BangladeshisLoveSid'.

Have a look.

Not a lot out there... not much to do .. just hoping all’s fine with you ... take care of yourself n family too ....and for my Married Friends ... Corona se Laddo Daro Mat ... Ghar main Biwi se Daro Laddo Mat — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 23, 2020

