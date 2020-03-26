Sidharth Shukla’s believes employees should be given paid leave...

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house .

Since day one, the actor left his mark on the audience, though he was also known for the wrong reasons.

He has a massive fan following and his fans keep trending hashtags related to him online.

Corona Virus has taken a toll globally and currently as Mumbai is on a lockdown, every being in the city including celebrities are self-quarantined.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness on the precautionary measures which should be taken, Siddarth too has a message for everyone.

The actor tweeted in the favour of employees who are still working in offices, and said that everyone should get a paid leave. Spread more support and love, and to stop the virus from spreading.

Well, hope the bosses all around listen to him, and actually understand the seriousness of this virus.