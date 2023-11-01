Sidharth Shukla’s family picture from a recent wedding makes fans emotional, notice his mom’s smile isn’t the same anymore

MUMBAI:  Television actor Sidharth Shukla left this world for his heavenly abode in September 2021 and left his family, friends and fans in complete shock. As we still cannot come to terms with his passing even today, his fans have kept his memory alive with his pictures and past videos.

A fan recently shared a beautiful picture of Sidharth’s family from a wedding, where Sidharth’s mom is seen surrounded by his sisters, nephew and niece. But fans were quick to notice Rita Shukla’s different smile. They could see that her smile has changed since Sidharth’s passing and that has made many fans teary eyed.

One fan commented on the picture, “Auntie ji k face pe smile nahi hai pehle jaise”. Another fan wrote, “Picture is incomplete without Sid”. One fan wrote, “Sab mein thoda thoda Sid dikh raha hai… thanks for sharing #SidharthShukla, One user commented, “@sidharth_shukla ki family ko dekh kar ek alag hi feel hota hai ek maayus si feelings aati hai”

Sidharth has been part of several successful TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, Broken But Beautiful, among others and also made his mark in Bollywood with films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Soorma and many more. His popularity soared after he won Bigg Boss 13.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TOI

