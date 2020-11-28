Sidharth Shukla’s fan gets his name inked on wrist; the Bigg Boss 13 winner reacts

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sidharth Shukla has a massive fan following. His loyal fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on him. His fan following has escalated after his participation in Bigg Boss 13.

His fans can go to any length to show their love for him. Recently, a die-hard fan of Sidharth got his name inked on her wrist. The fan got Sid written on her wrist with hearts. She shared the picture on Twitter to express love for her favourite idol. However, even though Sidharth appreciated the fans' efforts, he even gave logical advice to her. He asked why get inked and what if there is a change of heart in the future?

Taking to social media, the fan shared the pictures of her tattoo with the caption, "@sidharth_shukla m a fan of urs since DSDT But I have never been such a fan like that now I am happy to have you made the tattoos for you. You will like it before your birthday. This small dedication will be good for you #SidharthShukIa GOOD MORNG."

Replying to the fan, the actor wrote, "thank you . would love your support for me be for ever. why ink yourself. what if you have a change in mind tomo. then." The fan who appeared to be over the moon replied saying that her liking for him will never change. She wrote, "No way my mind NVR ever chnge for u respect forever and thnku uh sooo mch so how's ur pre birth day gift uh hppy now so my wish is completed then."

Take a look.

thank you .... would love your support for me be for ever... why ink yourself ... what if you have a change in mind tomo... then — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 28, 2020

