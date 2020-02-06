Sidharth Shukla’s mother has a message for all his fans

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep trending him on social media.

The actor is famous for all the wrong reasons, from being known for his high temper to his fights with Asim and Rashmi in the house.

Now recently when Siddarth’s mom had entered the house, the video had got the maximum views by the audience and the fans and thus he had created another history.

Sidharth fans want their favourite contestant, to win the trophy of BB 13. Fans of Sid have flooded the twitter timeline and are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth win this season in February.

Siddarth’s mother had sent a video thanking all his fans for the love and support her son his receiving in the game.

She urged the audience to keep supporting Siddarth and to shower so much love on him.

Check out the post below :