Sidharth Shukla’s TWITTER CHAT with fans was full of FUN

The actor announced a Twitter chat in the morning and came online in the evening to have a chit- chat session with the fans.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Apr 2020 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things. And just like the others, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress, Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur of Patiala Babes are also making the most of her time by indulging in their hobbies and interacting with their fans.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took this opportunity to connect with his lovely fans. The actor announced a Twitter chat in the morning and came online in the evening to have a chit- chat session with the fans.

Sidharth is known for his sarcastic comebacks and sassy one-liners and that’s what was the flavour of his chat with the fans. Sidharth was his casual self and made a point to answer as many questions as he can.

One of the highlights of the chat was that he mentioned names of the fans who were sending him question, which might have left fans happier.

From motivational messages to casual thankyous, Sidharth’s fun chat with fans was unmissable.

Have a look at his top responses:

 

What do you have to say about Sidharth’s chat session? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Sidharth Shukla Twitter Convid - 19 Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga Avneet Kaur Ashnoor Kaur Patiala Babes TellyChakkar

