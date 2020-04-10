News

Sidharth Shukla says 'Dil Se Thank You' to frontline workers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 09:12 PM

MUMBAI: The whole world is dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. As warriors doctors, nurses, policemen, volunteers, and others are working hard to keep the citizens safe. In order to extend a thank you to all those working tirelessly to keep us secure and safe, Akshay Kumar started an initiative called Dil Se Thank You. Many celebs took part in it and now even Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has taken part in this initiative.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture in which we see him holding a placard that reads 'Dil Se Thank You'. In the caption, he has written, 'Name: Sidharth Shukla City: Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se.. police, nagar nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGO’s, volunteers, government officials, delivery personnels, vendors, building ke guards ko Dil se a BIG ‘THANK YOU’! @my_bmc #DilSeThankYou Brilliant initiative by @akshaykumar.'

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Sidharth Shukla Dil Se Thank You coronavirus Bigg Boss 13 Instagram TellyChakkar

