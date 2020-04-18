Sidharth Shukla says housemates were enraged when Salman Khan said he is running Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome lad’s popularity escalated post his stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. He not only won the show but also made a strong place in the hearts of fans.

Admit it or not, Sidharth Shukla was the one who was running the reality show. From his big nasty fights with Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz to his romance with Shehnaaz Gill, all people saw was Sidharth Shukla. Not just the viewers thought that Sidharth is the face of Bigg Boss, even the host of the show Salman Khan revealed in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, that Sidharth is actually running the show. Speaking of which, when he was asked about his feeling to Salman Khan calling him the backbone of the show, he said that it felt good but he also knew the consequence.

Well, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor conducted a #AskSid quiz on his Twitter handle where he got to interact with his fans and answer the questions that they asked. Amongst many, one Twitter user asked him, “When Salman Sir Said That You Are Running The Whole Show & Are Backbone Of #BB13!! How You Felt After Listening to This At That Time.” Responding to him, he said, “Of course felt good but was certain there would be more trouble coming as ppl would be enraged.”

Interestingly, since Shukla is more known for his aggression in the BB13 house, a user asked him, “Sir how to control your temper when things are not going your way? #AskSid.” Hilariously, he commented, “For all what’s spoken about my so-called temper you think I should answer this.”

On the work front, after wrapping up Bigg Boss, he featured in a music video called Bhula Dunga along with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

