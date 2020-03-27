Sidharth Shukla shares an amazing BTS of an underwater sequence for Bhula Dunga

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has been on a roll ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actor not only managed to win several hearts with his stellar performance but also by won the show.

The actor is very much in demand these days and has been flooded with various exciting offers too. Sid was recently seen in a music video Bhula Dunga alongside his Bigg Boss 13 co-inmate and a very good friend Shehnaaz Gill.

The diehard fans of Sidnaaz were left simply mesmerised seeing these two romancing in the video.

Sid and Shehnaaz's video has received a terrific response from the viewers and it has broken many records.

And now, Sid has shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the music video where he shot for a romantic underwater sequence.

Sid is seen trying to make himself comfortable in the water so that he can give a perfect shot with Shehnaaz.

Take a look at the video:

Well, looking at the video, we are sure that Sid must have taken some extra efforts to give a perfect shot.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.