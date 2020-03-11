Sidharth Shukla on Shehnaaz Gill: Keeping in touch with her would be difficult

MUMBAI: Every fan of BB13 loved Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry. Fondly known as #SidNaaz, they have a massive following on social media.

Currently, Shehnaaz is doing the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where she is trying to find a life partner. However, it is difficult for her as she is not yet forgotten Sid. Recently, she confessed that she is in love with him. But the actor is not on the same page as her.

Sid recently told IANS, 'I would always like to be part of Shenaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one.'

Earlier, Sidharth had spoken about how Shehnaaz used to help him relax in Bigg Boss 13 and that he enjoyed his time with her. Well, though we would love to see Shehnaaz and Sidharth together, we don't think it is happening.

Credits: SpotboyE