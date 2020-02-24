Sidharth Shukla to soon enter Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was loved by the audience, and post he show ending, there are missing the two on-screen. Now since the new show started the fans have also been protesting about the same.

Now we all have good news for all you Sidnaaz fans, our very own Siddarth will be coming on the show soon, and he will be entering the house, to help in a task and during this task, the fans would be able to see some cute moments between Shehnaaz and Siddarth.

The makers are wanting this episode to be a special one, and that’s why they are planning something big for the entry of Siddarth.

Well, last week Siddarth had come on the show and had said what a gem of a person Sana is, and whenever she needs he shall be there.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Shenaaz look very adorable together, and soon the fans will be able to see their, Sidnaaz moments one again on screen.