News

Sidharth Shukla to soon enter Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2020 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was loved by the audience, and post he show ending, there are missing the two on-screen. Now since the new show started the fans have also been protesting about the same.

Now we all have good news for all you Sidnaaz fans, our very own Siddarth will be coming on the show soon, and he will be entering the house, to help in a task and during this task, the fans would be able to see some cute moments between Shehnaaz and Siddarth.

The makers are wanting this episode to be a special one, and that’s why they are planning something big for the entry of Siddarth.

Well, last week Siddarth had come on the show and had said what a gem of a person Sana is, and whenever she needs he shall be there.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Shenaaz look very adorable together, and soon the fans will be able to see their, Sidnaaz moments one again on screen.

Tags Sidharth Shukla Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Shehnaaz Gill

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon WindMill Festival!

Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here