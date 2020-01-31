Sidharth Shukla is the Sultan of the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on television and the show is doing exceptionally well for itself. The show is one of the top 3 shows of television and the audience keep trending their favourite stars online.

Now there is no doubt that Siddarth is the strongest contestant in the house, he has has a massive fan following, where his fan keep trending him on the social media platform.

The actor is grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons especially his fights with Asim is putting him into trouble, but now seems his fans feel that he is the only player from the heart as he shows real emotions in the game.

Siddarth fans go all out to support and they keep trending the star on social media and there is no doubt that Siddarth is one of the potential winners of the show.

Well, his fans have made a special video for him and have said that he is the sultan of the house and there is no doubt that he will be the winner of the show.

Check out the video below :