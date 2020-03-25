Sidharth Shukla turns chef

MUMBAI: Sidhharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He emerged as the winner of the show. Since day one, the actor left his mark on the audience, and today he has a massive fan following.

Corona Virus has taken a toll globally and currently, as Mumbai is on lockdown, every being in the city including celebrities are self-quarantined.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness on the precautionary measures which should be taken, there are also some who are showing ways how to make time at home more productive.

Now, Sidharth Shukla seems to have another achievement as he has finally turned a chef during this lockdown period. We came across a video where Siddarth is making rotis and he seems to be a pro at it.