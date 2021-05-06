Sidharth Shukla Tweets 'Never use the loo in your dreams'; fans REACT

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla has a massive fan following. The actor often takes to his social media handle and shares posts for his fans. He is often seen sharing meaningful quotes that only inspire his million fans. However, this time he shared a personal moment and fans’ imagination went wild and a little crazy as well. It so happened, the actor took to his Twitter handle to make his fans cautious by saying that one should not use bathroom while dreaming as it’s all a setup. Reading his tweet, fans started to wonder if he is talking about bed-wetting. They started pouring in their different reactions in the comment section.

Some social media users understood the situation as they have experienced bed-wetting while some are asking him to use Pampers diapers during the night to avoid such incident. His tweet read, “Never use the loo in your dreams ..... it’s a set up.” Among many, a concerned fan commented, “You will end up relieving yourself & that will be your one of the most embarassing moment. Did you had one such dream today @sidharth_shukla, why this early morning thought today?” While another one said, “I guess bed wetting (in a positive way Raised hand) happens mostly in one's childhood.... You might soon witness this happening in your house in a few years... You know if you know” There was one more fan who shared his experience of the same and wrote, “Happened with someone I know full bed wet in the morning... Said I went to the loo at night fir pata chala sapne mein gaya tha”

Never use the loo in your dreams ..... it’s a set up — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 6, 2021

You will end up relieving yourself & that will be your one of the most embarassing moment.

Did you had one such dream today @sidharth_shukla, why this early morning thought today? pic.twitter.com/yqFpvq1CgK — Sidharth Official FC(@TeamSidharthFC) May 6, 2021

aacha aisa kya.

Tho phir sapne meh aur kya kya karte ho.

Bada experience hai



Dare you Sid Bhai

Share a small experience pic.twitter.com/FQ2DshpUtP — Komal(@Komal_28sid) May 6, 2021

I guess bed wetting (in a positive way) happens mostly in one's childhood....

You might soon witness this happening in your house in a few years...

You know if you know pic.twitter.com/jLBxeYKPCw — Shanaya || Emotional attachment || (@shanaya74852522) May 6, 2021

Yes yes.... I don't want to embarrass myself by ending up with asking #KyaKiyaHainTune out of shame ? — Sidharth Shukla Fans (@Siddians) May 6, 2021

After this tweet I googled what should ppl do if they see a loo in their dreams and this is what I got. pic.twitter.com/6ois7VTHvY — Diya (@Diya_tweetz) May 6, 2021

