Sidharth Shukla urges fans to not pull each other down, fans feel it is about Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had a rollercoaster ride on BB13 and have continued to be the best of friends. Even after the show, the two have met on multiple occasions, and their most recent dance performance together was loved by the audience.

Recently, Sid took tp Twitter and wrote, 'It's time we pull each other up, not down....Looking forward to positivity! Extremely grateful for all your support and love....Let's not pull anybody down! Always keep supporting me as your love is truly priceless for me! #AlwaysBePositive #LoveYouAll.'

While we are rather confused as to what is this tweet about and what is going on, many fans think that it has something to do with Shehnaaz.

What is your take?

