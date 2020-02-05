Sidharth Shukla was clueless on how to play the game in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on television and the show are doing exceptionally well for itself. The show is one of the top 3 shows of television and the audience keep trending their favourite stars online.

Now there is no doubt that Siddarth is the strongest contestant in the house, he has has a massive fan following, where his fan keep trending him on the social media platform.

The actor is grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons especially his fights with Asim and his relationship with Shehnaaz in the house and he is known for his temperament issues.

As we all saw that during the Press meet Siddarth was asked about that if it cares a dam attitude has worked or no for him for bringing him so far to which the actor said that when had seen the show before but was clueless about how to play the game, as he hadn’t followed the show that much, and he had joined the show at the last moment so there wasn’t any game plan as such.

As at the end who remains in the show, is the decision of the audience and they vote for us so the game is in their hand and not in our control.

Well, there won’t be any surprises there if Siddarth is declared the winner of the show.