Sidharth Shukla yet again BEATS Asim Riaz; Fans say "Baap Baap Hota Hai"

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has ended long back but the contestants are still making into the headlines. The season is quite fresh in the minds of the fans.

Post the show while Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill opted to be a part of Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz opted to do different music videos.

As one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13 has been Sidharth Shukla versus Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill versus Himanshi Khurana, it was very obvious that SidNaaz and AsiManshi's music video will be subjected to immense comparison.

While in a span of six days Asim and Himanshi's music video crossed 24 Million views, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's music video attained a whopping 21 million views in a matter of just two days.

This has made SidNaaz and Sidharth Shukla fans extremely happy and they took to social media and rejoiced. Some also commented "Baap Baap Hota Hai" indicating that Sidharth over powered Asim yet again.

