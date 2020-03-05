Sidharth Shukla's best memory from Bigg Boss 13 is with this person

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He recently won Bigg Boss 13.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 13, he made headlines not just for his bonding with fellow contestants but also for his fights and issues with housemates. However, his loyal fans loved him for showcasing his real avatar. Post the show, his fan following has escalated.

Sidharth, who shared a love-hate relationship with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai on the show, is now on cordial terms with her. The two entertained fans towards the end of the show and their quirky leg pulling and fun banter was cute to watch. Recently, while shooting an exclusive fun segment with the TimesofIndia.com, the Balika Vadhu actor recalled few memories from his Bigg Boss 13 journey and went through some of the best moments of his BB 13 stint, and it was his finale performance picture with Rashami Desai that he absolutely fell in love with.

Speaking about the memory, Sidharth said, "I really liked the picture yaar. I somehow like the picture and I don't know why. This is from the finale act where through our performance we were trying to say that how professionally we get along so well, but the moment the camera switches off, we become enemies. So it was fun shooting and a fun act. Also, while shooting for the act we let our guards down and became cordial after this act."

Credit: TimesofIndia.com