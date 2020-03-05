THIS is Sidharth Shukla's best memory from the BB13 house

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla was known for his bond with Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and fans loved their favorite pair SidNaaz. While the actor is finally back to his daily routine, he is also pretty packed with a busy work schedule. As the show is over now, in an interview recently, Sidharth revealed his best memory from the show.

Speaking with Times of India, Sidharth Shukla opened up about his best memory from Bigg Boss 13 and it was with none other than Rashami Desai, not Shehnaaz. Shocking? Yes, you heard that right! Sidharth who has been known couldn't take his eyes off a picture of Rashami and him from their finale performance and mentioned that he absolutely fell in love with it. As per the report, during the interview, Sidharth constantly glanced at the picture with Rashami and said, 'I really liked the picture yaar. I somehow like the picture and I don't know why.'

Moving on, talking about the memory, Sidharth mentioned how the through his performance with Rashami, they both were trying to say that how professionally they get along so well, but the moment the camera switches off, they turn into enemies. He added, 'So it was fun shooting and a fun act. Also, while shooting for the act we let our guards down and became cordial after this act.'

Credits: SpotboyE