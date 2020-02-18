News

Sidharth Shukla's fans are missing him, hashtag #WeMissYouSid; trends on number one position

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 07:25 PM

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla as emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, and the actor in the house as gained a lot of fans, and his fans shower a lot of love and support on him.

Sid’s fan following was to another level only where his fans trended him on social media and he became the 5th most trending celebrity in the world.

Now post the show is over, his fans seems to be missing as they all come together and are sending cute messages to the actor and have created the hastag #WeMissYouSid which is trending on number on position on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, they have been posting some lovable post for their BB season 13 winner Sidharth. One user made a super cute collage of Shukla and backed it with, “#WeMissYouSid congrats Sid hearts.”

While other user tweeted “This was the best moment for all of us. You really proved yourself in the show that you are the undisputed king. #WeMissYouSid”  Not only this one Twitter user missed SidNaaz jodi and mentioned “I miss @sidharth_shukla. But i also miss sidnaaz bond . The are just perfect #WeWantSidNaazShow #WeWantSidNaazShow #WeMissYouSid  #fansdemandssidnaazshow”

Check out some of the tweets below:

   
