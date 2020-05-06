News

Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir on Vindu Dara Singh's birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 08:04 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had a massive fan following on social media. Many of his friends like Kamya Punjabi supported him with their tweets on social media. But the strongest support for the actor came from Vindu Dara Singh. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant continuously tweeted in support of Sidharth and helped him gain as much footage as possible. As a payback, Sidharth's fans have made Vindu Dara Singh's birthday special.

The former Bigg Boss contestant celebrates his birthday today, and Sidharth's fans also known as SidHearts took to Twitter to trend #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir. With a lot of tweets pouring in, the trend soon caught pace and is now in the top trends on Twitter. A fan of Sidharth Shukla wrote, 'This trend is dedicated to the Strongest pillar of SidHearts. Wish you a very very very Big Happieeee Birthday @RealVinduSingh Sir. Aapki vja se #BB13 mein sab log united rhe. Aapne Hum sabke liye bth kuch kia hai. May god bless you 100 years #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir.'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Kamya Punjabi Vindu Dara Singh

