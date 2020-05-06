Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir on Vindu Dara Singh's birthday

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had a massive fan following on social media. Many of his friends like Kamya Punjabi supported him with their tweets on social media. But the strongest support for the actor came from Vindu Dara Singh. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant continuously tweeted in support of Sidharth and helped him gain as much footage as possible. As a payback, Sidharth's fans have made Vindu Dara Singh's birthday special.

The former Bigg Boss contestant celebrates his birthday today, and Sidharth's fans also known as SidHearts took to Twitter to trend #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir. With a lot of tweets pouring in, the trend soon caught pace and is now in the top trends on Twitter. A fan of Sidharth Shukla wrote, 'This trend is dedicated to the Strongest pillar of SidHearts. Wish you a very very very Big Happieeee Birthday @RealVinduSingh Sir. Aapki vja se #BB13 mein sab log united rhe. Aapne Hum sabke liye bth kuch kia hai. May god bless you 100 years #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir.'

Have a look.

Vindu Sir I just want aap jese ho hmesha vesi rho. Kbhi bhi apni ye fearless quality change mat hone dena. You know aap jis bhi side hote ho vha har ek insaan apne aap ko secure feel krta hai. Wish you a very Very very happy Birthday Vindu paaji#SidheartsWishHBDVinduSir — Nikita Singhaniya (@IamSinghaniya) May 6, 2020

Vindu Sir I just want aap jese ho hmesha vesi rho. Kbhi bhi apni ye fearless quality change mat hone dena. You know aap jis bhi side hote ho vha har ek insaan apne aap ko secure feel krta hai. Wish you a very Very very happy Birthday Vindu paaji#SidheartsWishHBDVinduSir — Nikita Singhaniya (@IamSinghaniya) May 6, 2020

Vindu Sir I just want aap jese ho hmesha vesi rho. Kbhi bhi apni ye fearless quality change mat hone dena. You know aap jis bhi side hote ho vha har ek insaan apne aap ko secure feel krta hai. Wish you a very Very very happy Birthday Vindu paaji#SidheartsWishHBDVinduSir — Nikita Singhaniya (@IamSinghaniya) May 6, 2020

Happy Birthday vindu paaji lots of love and support enjoy your birthday with your family or ha rha Swal party ka #lockdown ke bad milte hai bro. till then take care #HappyBirthdayVinduDaraSingh#SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir #mainmanuhoon pic.twitter.com/tYbTco0swe — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) May 6, 2020

Remember this day and say thanks to vindu sir.. Leader of hard times..when all blue ticks were on opposite side,sher was on bajaoing mode that day..only winer can forsee winer u proved it. @sidharth_unity @JThakers @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir pic.twitter.com/ciFZKVwHqz — Zarpaash SidHeart!! (@Zarpash9) May 6, 2020

Humbled with all the love from #SidHeartsWishHBDVinduSir pic.twitter.com/fPLrBxYQRG — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 6, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE