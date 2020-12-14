Sidharth Shukla's look from Broken But Beautiful 3 leaked

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is on a roll, both personally and professionally. The actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner will next be seen in ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3, the announcement of which was made recently. Well, the shooting for the web series has begun, and Sidharth's first look has gone viral on social media.

The picture sees the hunk in a blue kurta and a jacket placed on his shoulders. He was sporting a subtle hairstyle and makeup. Needless to say, Sidharth looked dapper. Don't miss the fancy tattoo on his arm. In the show, Sidharth will be seen as Agastya and is going to romance Sonia Rathee. Taking to his Instagram, Shukla had announced the same by sharing a beautiful teaser of Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

His caption read, "Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story."

Take a look.

