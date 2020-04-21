Sidharth Shukla's mom dislikes his cooking; actor exempt from household chores

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla surprised all of us when decided to enter the kitchen amidst the lockdown. Yes, the actor donned the chef's hat and explored his culinary skills at home. Well, if you've watched the 'tedha' season, you might know that the actor enjoyed eating, but cooking was never his cup of tea. However, the social distancing phase brought about some good changes in the handsome hunk as he took up some 'household duties'.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was seen mopping the floor, washing utensils, dusting the house, cutting vegetables, and cooking. In all, Sidharth had taken up all the household chores during his quarantine time. However, looks like he has now been exempted from the house duties, courtesy his mother. Recently on April 17, 2020, Sidharth interacted with his fans on Twitter through a 'Q and A' session, in which he went on to reveal his mother's reaction to him cooking amidst the lockdown, and it is relatable to every amateur cook.

When a fan asked Sidharth if he is still cooking and experimenting with food, the actor replied saying that he has stopped it. He also went on to reveal that reason behind it and it is because of his mom. Yes, Sidharth revealed that his mother did not like his cooking much. So, it was better for her to continue with it. However, the actor said that he has been fortunately exempted from the house chores now.

Take a look at Sid's reply.

