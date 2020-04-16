Sidharth Shukla's SISTER reveals his FITNESS SECRET

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has earned himself immense fan-following for his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He truly captivated the hearts and minds of the audience to emerge victorious. Sidharth’s journey was definitely not an easy one in the show as too many people were against him initially. He was constantly fighting to put forth the facts as a lot of people were trying to put him down.

Talking about Sidharth’s journey in showbiz, it has been quite impressive. He did many shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak along with reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaja and Khatron Ke Khiladi, through almost all his shows he left a mark and flavour of his unique personaility.

Sidharth was a guest on Arjun Bijlani’s Kitchen Champion wherein he appeared on the show with his elder sister. In a conversation with the host Arjun Bijlani, Sidharth’s sister revealed the secret behind his physique. She said, “Sidharth is not fond of International cuisines. He would be the happiest person if you feed him basic daal-rice.” This revelation left everyone including Arjun shocked, he re-confirmed if Sidharth only likes Indian food and Sidharth’s sister maintained saying, “Imagine, this physique is a result of basic indian food”.

Talking about Sidharth’s height, her sister said, “Height is gift of god to all their family members”.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on Sidharth’s sister’s revelation?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.