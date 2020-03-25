Sidharth Shukla's strong message on the current situation will give you goosebumps

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk has been all over the news ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 13.

Interestingly, Sid not just won several hearts with his rocking performance but also managed to bag the winner's trophy.

Sidharth has always been vocal about his thoughts on various matters and now as the situation across the globe worsens, Sid has a powerful message for all of us.

The actor took to his Instagram story to remember how the present condition of the world is.

Sidharth has shed light on how humans fight over religion. The actor's message is an eye-opener and we all should first consider humanity over religion.

Take a look at Sid's post:

Sidharth's message reveals how a doctor cures his patient irrespective of the patient's caste and that's what we call humanity.

We applaud Sidharth's thoughts.