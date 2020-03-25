News

Sidharth Shukla's strong message on the current situation will give you goosebumps

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
25 Mar 2020 09:14 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk has been all over the news ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 13.

Interestingly, Sid not just won several hearts with his rocking performance but also managed to bag the winner's trophy.

Sidharth has always been vocal about his thoughts on various matters and now as the situation across the globe worsens, Sid has a powerful message for all of us.

The actor took to his Instagram story to remember how the present condition of the world is.

Sidharth has shed light on how humans fight over religion. The actor's message is an eye-opener and we all should first consider humanity over religion.

Take a look at Sid's post:

Sidharth's message reveals how a doctor cures his patient irrespective of the patient's caste and that's what we call humanity.

We applaud Sidharth's thoughts. What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here