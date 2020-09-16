Sidharth Shukla's UNMISSABLE reaction on seeing Shehnaaz Gill flirting with someone

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 will be majorly remembered for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo was all over the news throughout the season. Shehnaaz went on to confess her love for Sid on the national television.

Sid and Shehnaaz became everyone's favourite jodi from the Bigg Boss and fans are still showering the same amount of love on them.

We have seen them fighting, romancing and also pulling each other's legs on various occasions.

ALSO READ: Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill hit a milestone

And now, in this throwback video, we can see Shehnaaz flirting with Gautam Gulati who entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest. Shehnaaz and Gautam's camaraderie was just spot on.

What grabbed everyone's attention was Sid's reaction. Well, of course, he couldn't say anything because of Bigg Boss' orders.

Take a look at the video:

Shehnaaz had a gala time with Gautam but Sid seems to be jealous with the duo's proximity.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: THIS video of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will leave your heart fluttering