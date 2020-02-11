Sidharth will win, he was like a common man, says actor Malhar Pandya

MUMBAI: How mostly comman mans are in real life says Malhar Pandya

Actor Malhar Pandya feels Siddhart Shukla will win the reality show Biggboss 13. The actor who earlier appeared in television shows like Nazar, Aghori and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki says he finds the Balika Vadhu actor real and believes he doesn't at all fake either at any time.

He says, "Every person has their own different personalities. If we talk about Sidharth he seems to be aggressive and temper at times but his aggression or temper is the result of his love and care for someone. Which is not wrong. He always get upset when he finds his close one in pain. And he cant stop himself from taking stand. He tries to be cordial with everyone and sort it out being very loud. I love him also can actually understand and relate to him. I want him to win the show and can see him winning as he is real in the show.

He never tried to pretend, fake or do something to be only in good books. He came out as what actually he is. He was as real as that he never was seen promoting brands or any fashion inside the house. But was regular like how mostly comman mans are. I think he has all the quality to win."

Other than Sidharth the show has Rashmi Desai, Aarti Singh, Paras Chabbra, Shenaz Gill to race for the trophy this weekend.