SidHeartsKiDhadakanSid trends on twitter!

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has a massive fan following. When he was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, his fans called for a war with Asim Riaz's fans on social media. Even now, he continues to trend on Twitter.

#SidHeartsKiDhadkanSid is trending on the fifth spot on Twitter. His fans need no special occasion to praise him. Some fans are simply sharing his pictures and writing good things about him. One of the fans posted a picture of Sidharth and wrote, 'How he manages to be cute and hot at the same time @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsKiDhadkanSid.'

In a recent interaction with HT, the actor spoke about daily wage earners suffering because of the lockdown. He said, 'The pandemic will cause a huge loss to the economics around the world and people. And if I'm one of them, I don't think it is such a big deal. It is embarrassing to even talk about my loss today. I feel sorry for the daily wage workers who are facing a tough time. I am glad there are people helping as many of them as possible in this dire situation. Many, who lose a job today, might get one in the future. But these workers live hand-to-mouth and it is a question of life and death. Their suffering is unimaginable.'

