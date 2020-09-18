SidNaaz creates history, becomes the first on-screen couple to achieve this

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 one of the most successful shows on television and Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show. This season was loved because of the content the contestants gave the show.



Siddarth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them Sidnaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and then quickly patch up. In fact, when they would not talk to each other, fans would trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaaz back.



Their fans keep posting their photos and videos. Their fan craze it not less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

(ALSO READ: This is what Shehnaaz Gill wants from Siddarth Shukla)

Now, SidNaaz has created history worldwide by becoming the first celebrity on screen couple in Asia to have 1 million posts of #sidnaaz by their fans and supporters.



They are the second in the world and the first in Asia to have gotten 1 million posts on social media.



The credit goes to their fans, who are going all out for their favourite SidNaaz to create history.



For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



(ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill hits a big milestone in her career, fans rejoice THIS achievement)