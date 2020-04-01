Sidnaaz fans request everyone to maintain peace

MUMBAI: The viewers love the pair of Sidharth and Shehnaaz since their journey began in the Bigg Boss house. The fans have always showered a lot of love and support to the duo.

Since the re-run of the show has begun, the fans have also started their war on social media, for their favourite contestants. Recently when Devoleena had tweeted against Sidharth and Shehnaaz, their fans attacked the actress and trolled her severely.

One of their fan clubs appealed to all the Sidnaaz fans to not expect Sidharth or Shehnaaz to come out and speak about this, and even after Shehnaaz requesting her fans to spread positivity, they are only spreading negativity by being mean and nasty, and thus spoiling the name of Sidnaaz.

Many fans commented saying that they are not spreading negativity, but they won’t allow anyone to badmouth their favourites, as they are true fans and no matter what, they would keep protesting against anyone who would speak ill about Sidnaaz.

Well, seems like the fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are going out of hands, and this can be only stopped if Sidharth and Shehnaaz come out and appeal to their fans to calm down.