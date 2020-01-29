Sidnaaz has a fallout once again

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13’s evicted contestant Shefali Jariwala’s re-entry has not gone down well with Shehnaz Gill. In the latest promo, the Punjab’s Katrina Kaif can be seen making faces and passing comments on seeing Shefali enter the house again.

As soon as Shefali enters the house, she says that she is very happy to see everyone to which Shehnaaz tells her that she is not at happy that she is back. While Shehnaz shows her unpleasantness, Mahira, Paras and Sidharth welcome Shefali with open arms.

Shefali once again is behind Asim as she keeps calling her name as he behaves rudely with her. Himanshi, who is close friends with both Shefali and Asim, tries to calm down the situation, but Asim continues to give cold vibes to Shefali.

Shehnaz will go in the garden area and to avoid Shefali, but then when the latter hugs Siddarth that when Shehnaaz will lose the plot and she will tell Siddarth that if he going to change his path or no to which he says that as she lost it and gone mad.

This leads to a huge argument between Siddarth and Shehnaaz, on the other hand Paras and Mahira both question Shehnaz and ask her to not behave in such a way, but she tells them she doesn’t like Shefali.

Well it will be interesting to see if Siddarth and Shehnaaz would be able to mend their differences or no.