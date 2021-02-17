Sidnaaz still rules Bigg Boss; fans say no one can replace them!

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience. It all began in the Bigg Boss house (Bigg Boss 13), and they fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Their relationship was special in many ways, as they used to fight a lot and then quickly patch up.

Whenever they had problems and were not talking to each other, fans started to trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaaz back. The duo made a place in the audience’s hearts and is loved by one and all.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos online. Viewers miss watching them together, and when Siddarth came on Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, the audience missed watching Shehnaaz along with him.

The two also appeared in music videos Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, which are creating history when it comes to viewership.

Now TellyChakkar shared a post asking fans to pick their favourite couple from Asim–Himanshi (Bigg Boss 13), Siddarth–Shehnaaz (Bigg Boss 13), Jasmine–Aly (Bigg Boss 14), and Abhinav–Rubina (Bigg Boss 14).

In the comment section, the only name that flashed was Sidnaaz, and fans said that they were the best in Bigg Boss and no one can beat them.

Though a few of them did comment saying Jasly (Aly–Jasmine), the majority were only for Siddarth and Shehnaaz.

Fans have commented saying that the two are the perfect pair and it is high time they start dating each other.

Well, the love for Siddarth and Shehnaaz hasn’t decreased, and the two still have a massive fan following.

