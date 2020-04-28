SidNaazOurSoul trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's fans love trending them on social media. They don't need any opportunity to go gaga over #SidNaaz. Today, they are trending #SidNaazOurSoul on Twitter. This could probably be the outcome of Paras Chhabra's interview in which he stated that Shehnaaz got arrogant and all that she wanted to do in BB13 was focus on Sidharth Shukla.

As some negative comments came in from Paras for Shehnaaz, #SidNaaz fans sprung into action and started rooting for the two. Sharing Shehnaaz and Sidharth's pics from Bigg Boss 13 house, many rooted for the love they share. A user wrote, 'The real lover is the one who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space. #SidNaazOurSoul'.

#SidNaazOurSoul is trending in the top three on Twitter. With more than 232k tweets with this hashtag, the two are once again ruling the internet.

Have a look at some of the tweets.

#SidNaaz is the very life and soul of our lives because the bond they share is full of care and uncondtional love.



RT if you agree

A true friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you today just the way you are.

It doesn't matter how you look. You look fat or thin,black or white,short or tall it doesn't matter.



What matters,is the size of your heart and the strength of you carachter.

"Rooh ko chahne wale aashiq baat jismon ki karte nahin"



"Rooh ko chahne wale aashiq baat jismon ki karte nahin"

Tell me the name of the song in the comments with the tag

SIDNAAZ & THE RIGHT WAY TO FIGHT :))



SIDNAAZ & THE RIGHT WAY TO FIGHT :))

It turns out we have been doing this wrong since forever ;))

