#SidNaazOurSoul trends on Twitter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's fans love trending them on social media. They don't need any opportunity to go gaga over #SidNaaz. Today, they are trending #SidNaazOurSoul on Twitter. This could probably be the outcome of Paras Chhabra's interview in which he stated that Shehnaaz got arrogant and all that she wanted to do in BB13 was focus on Sidharth Shukla.

As some negative comments came in from Paras for Shehnaaz, #SidNaaz fans sprung into action and started rooting for the two. Sharing Shehnaaz and Sidharth's pics from Bigg Boss 13 house, many rooted for the love they share. A user wrote, 'The real lover is the one who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space. #SidNaazOurSoul'.

#SidNaazOurSoul is trending in the top three on Twitter. With more than 232k tweets with this hashtag, the two are once again ruling the internet.

Have a look at some of the tweets.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra Twitter TellyChakkar

