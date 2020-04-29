SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga achieves another major milestone

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill continue to be the talk of the town even after Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end. The audience loves their mushy romance and can never get enough of their equation both off and on the screen. Interestingly, after winning hearts with their stint in Bigg Boss 13, the rumoured couple took the social media with a storm after they collaborated for Darshan Raval’s song Bhula Dunga.

The song was an instant hit among the fans. In fact, Bhula Dunga has raked in over 57 million views in 34 days. And if the recent reports are to be believed, the song is set to touch another major milestone. According to Bollywood Life, the song has made it to the top 40 most commented videos on YouTube. It has also managed to beat Justin Bieber’s popular track Sorry.

Isn't that amazing?

Credits: Pinkvilla