Sigh Of Relief! Punjab and Haryana Court grants relief to Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI : Punjabi pop-singer Daler Mehndi has been granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. The singer was sentenced to two years in imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case. He was lodged in Patiala Central Jail in Punjab.

Mehndi was taken into custody on Thursday after a court upheld the 2018 decision of incarceration in 2003 human trafficking case. The court dismissed his plea to release him on probation.

The singer, and his deceased brother had allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakhs from a man under the pretext of sending him to Canada.

Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, allegedly "dropped off" three girls in San Francisco. The brothers had taken a troupe to the US in October, 1999, in the company of some other actors, during which three boys were "dropped off" in New Jersey. The Patiala police had raided the singer's offices in Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers "passage money".

According to media reports, Mehndi's lawyer will be filing a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the decision of the Patiala Additional Sessions Court of his conviction.

