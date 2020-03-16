Sign of Relief! Manraj Singh Sharma is not quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, confirms in his social media post

MUMBAI: Actor Manraj Singh Sarma, who is currently seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, was recently in the headlines for quitting the show. The buzz started when Manraj uploaded a video of his set with the caption, “I really had a lot of memories attached to this place! It had become like a second home to me! But goodbyes are tough! A final alvida to my second home." However, Manraj clarified that he had not quit the show.

The actor says, “Actually, it was our last day on the set, where we were shooting from day one. Our set has changed now and we’ll be shooting somewhere else. So, I thought of making one last video of my set and bidding adieu to it. I have not quit Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, but after watching the video, people thought that I had quit the show."

Manraj Singh Sarma was seen in ALT Balaji’s web series Romil and Jugal, Abhay Season 1, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 1 and Season 2 and many more. He has proved his worth in TV shows like Kaleerein, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai and many more.

