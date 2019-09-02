News

Sikandar fails to fulfill promise made to Kulfi and Amyra in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2019 09:05 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Sikandar is trying to resolve all the problems in his life.

He promises Amyra that he will buy an air conditioner for her as she is unable to manage without it.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Sikandar thus sings in a pub and earns money.

But his happiness is short-lived, as Jimmy's ugly plan comes forth. His contract of singing gets canceled as Jimmy had all rights of Sikandar's song.

Sikandar is thus disgusted that he failed to fulfill a promise made to his daughter.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.
Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco...

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco Tapas Bar & Café, Khar
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan

past seven days