Sikandar fails to fulfill promise made to Kulfi and Amyra in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Sikandar is trying to resolve all the problems in his life.



He promises Amyra that he will buy an air conditioner for her as she is unable to manage without it.



Sikandar thus sings in a pub and earns money.But his happiness is short-lived, as Jimmy's ugly plan comes forth. His contract of singing gets canceled as Jimmy had all rights of Sikandar's song.Sikandar is thus disgusted that he failed to fulfill a promise made to his daughter.It will be interesting to see what happens next.