Sikandar Kharbanda bags Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2019 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: Sikandar Kharbanda has been part of several shows. He is known for his work in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was last seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk. Now, he is gearing up for his new project. 

The actor is all set to enter Star Bharat’s newly launched show, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. This will mark his debut in the mythological genre. 

Speaking about his role in the show, Sikandar told India Forums, “I play the character of ‘PisachRaj’ or King of ghosts, one of the many dark energies that will be defeated by Maa Vaishno Devi. It’s a very different character and my first mythological show. The way it’s been shot is unique in itself. I’m on the harness and perform midair, which is a challenge. It takes over two hours for my makeup and wig followed by rehearsals on the harness. It’s choreographed and controlled by stunt masters.”

Tags > Sikandar Kharbanda, Janani Maa Vaishnodevi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zee TV, Hamari Bahu Silk, Star Bharat

