Sikander Kher bags ZEE5’s next

19 Oct 2019 02:47 PM

MUMBAI: Sikander Kher is known for his work in Bollywood films. He has acted in films like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb, and The Zoya Factor. Now, he is all set to star in a new project. 

The actor has bagged a role in an upcoming ZEE5 series which is based on India’s star sportsman Syed Modi’s murder case. The web series features Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, and Shiv Pandit. Now, according to the media reports, Sikander Kher has been roped in by the makers to play a prominent character in the series. 

Are you excited to see him in the web series? Hit the comment section below. 

