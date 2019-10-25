Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s Aditi Sharma announces her next

MUMBAI: Aditi Sharma has worked in films as well as television shows. She has acted in Bollywood films like Mausam and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Some of her TV projects include Gangaa and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She has now announced her next project.



The actress, who was last seen in Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, will be seen in a Punjabi feature film called Ikko-Mikke. Written and directed by Pankaj Verma, the film stars Aditi and Satinder Sartaaj in lead roles. Ikko-Mikke will be releasing worldwide in March 2020.



An elated Aditi took to social media and announced the good news. Take a look below: