Simba Nagpal shares chilling moment he realized he was too involved in a character

MUMBAI :While for most actors today, acting is a means to quick fame, and money, there are some actors who are still in it for only and only passion. Such a name is Naagin 6 actor, Simba Nagpal. The actor who made his debut with the television show, Shakti shares with us a chilling moment from his show when he realised how indulged he was into his character. Read on to know what the young startlet has to say.

Narrating the incident, the actor says, “There was this one scene in Shakti where Jigyasa’s friend’s character, Prerna passes away. The scene demanded way too many things from me at the same time; it required action, emotion, as well as anger- and I was left wondering how I’d do justice to the scene. Now I was somehow mentally prepared and went ahead and did the scene, and this is what happened- the Prerna character was lying lifeless in my arms and I remember being extremely emotional in that moment. Now later, after the scene was done, I was tired - given how demanding the sequence was. Funnily, this same actress comes upto me asks me for a selfie- and I immediately went like ‘Wait! Are you really alive right now?’ and then I had to literally tell myself that was all ‘acting’.”

He further added, “That’s when I realised how deeply acting moves me, and that acting doesn’t mean just merely reciting dialogues, or giving expressions; but acting is about actually living the character and it’s not your soul that you need your body in that moment- it’s the soul of the character. When I realised this, there was no stopping me- I would get indulged into my characters and always surrender to my craft”

After a power-packed performance in Naagin 6, we’re now waiting to see what the actor surprises us with next!