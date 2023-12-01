Simba Nagpal shares chilling moment he realized he was too involved in a character

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:25
Simba Nagpal shares chilling moment he realized he was too involved in a character

MUMBAI :While for most actors today, acting is a means to quick fame, and money, there are some actors who are still in it for only and only passion. Such a name is Naagin 6 actor, Simba Nagpal. The actor who made his debut with the television show, Shakti shares with us a chilling moment from his show when he realised how indulged he was into his character. Read on to know what the young startlet has to say.

Narrating the incident, the actor says, “There was this one scene in Shakti where Jigyasa’s friend’s character, Prerna passes away. The scene demanded way too many things from me at the same time; it required action, emotion, as well as anger- and I was left wondering how I’d do justice to the scene. Now I was somehow mentally prepared and went ahead and did the scene, and this is what happened- the Prerna character was lying lifeless in my arms and I remember being extremely emotional in that moment. Now later, after the scene was done, I was tired - given how demanding the sequence was. Funnily, this same actress comes upto me asks me for a selfie- and I immediately went like ‘Wait! Are you really alive right now?’ and then I had to literally tell myself that was all ‘acting’.”

He further added, “That’s when I realised how deeply acting moves me, and that acting doesn’t mean just merely reciting dialogues, or giving expressions; but acting is about actually living the character and it’s not your soul that you need your body in that moment- it’s the soul of the character. When I realised this, there was no stopping me- I would get indulged into my characters and always surrender to my craft”

After a power-packed performance in Naagin 6, we’re now waiting to see what the actor surprises us with next!

Simba Nagpal Naagin 6 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya refuses to be part of the Shah family drama, refuses to give money to Vanraj
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sam and Nayan are married, Sam brings her family to his father’s house
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
MUMBAI : With the Rise and consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are been made and no doubt the fans...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:  Pakhi sees Virat and Sai in an embrace
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry is Rakhi Sawant. She is one of the most...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya refuses to be part of the Shah family drama, refuses to give money to Vanraj
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya refuses to be part of the Shah family drama, refuses to give money to Vanraj
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!