THIS similarity between Divyanka Tripathi and Erica Fernandes will surprise you

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Divyanka Tripathi are two stunning TV actresses who never fail to mesmerize viewers. Both the ladies have been wooing audience with their acting chops and style statements. They enjoy an impressive fan following. But did you know there’s a similarity between Erica and Divyanka? Well, before plunging into the acting world, both of them were beauty pageant participants.

Yes, you read that right! Before taking storm on screen with their acting, these small-screen divas participated in beauty pageant contest to gain fame.

Speaking about Divyanka Tripathi, before entering into TV industry, Divyanka participated and also won the state level beauty contest Miss Bhopal. Her beauty, impeccable acting skills, and charming persona made her fans’ favorite. She gained immense popularity for the roles she played on screen be it Ishita or Vidya.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandez aka Dr Sonakshi Bose from the soap opera also started off by participating in beauty pageant contest. Erica took part in the beauty contest, Miss India 2012, and she finished the contest by entering into top 10.

